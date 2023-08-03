PM Modi, South African Prez review progress in bilateral cooperation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa as the two leaders reviewed progress in the bilateral relations between their countries.
Modi tweeted, ''Pleased to speak with President @CyrilRamaphosa. Reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation as we celebrate 30th anniversary of our diplomatic relations. Look forward to participating in the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg later this month.''
