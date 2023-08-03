Left Menu

Govt postpones selections by Uttarakhand Medical Services Selection Board

Recruitments being made by the Uttarakhand Medical Services Selection Board were postponed on Thursday following complaints of irregularities, according to an official statement. The chief minister ordered immediate postponement of the selections being made by the board and a thorough investigation of the process followed by it in recruitments.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 03-08-2023 21:17 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 21:17 IST
Govt postpones selections by Uttarakhand Medical Services Selection Board
  • Country:
  • India

Recruitments being made by the Uttarakhand Medical Services Selection Board were postponed on Thursday following complaints of irregularities, according to an official statement. The postponement follows the orders of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami who had received complaints about the manner in which the selections were being made by the board, the statement issued here said. On Thursday, a delegation of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad had met Dhami expressing suspicion of irregularities in the recruitments being made by the board for the ayurvedic and the homeopathic services.

The delegation demanded a thorough investigation of the selection process of the board. The chief minister ordered immediate postponement of the selections being made by the board and a thorough investigation of the process followed by it in recruitments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023