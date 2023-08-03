TMC running West Bengal Assembly without following norms, says Suvendu Adhikari

Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, on Thursday said the Muslim vote bank has deserted the Trinamool Congress prompting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to resort to 'dole' politics. The senior BJP leader, who was addressing a press meet at the assembly, also accused the ruling Trinamool of not following democratic norms while conducting the proceedings of the state legislature. ''The assembly bypoll results in Ballygunge and Sagardighi show the erosion in your (TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee) minority vote bank,'' he said.

The panchayat poll results of Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district would have been totally different had the elections been fair, the Nandigram BJP MLA said.

Terming the convening of the monsoon session of the assembly from July 24 "whimsical", Adhikari said it was done without consulting the opposition and the ruling party now plans to wrap it up this week. An assembly secretariat official said the House will be adjourned on Friday. Adhikari said though the rural poll results are yet to be officially ratified as the matter is pending in the Calcutta High Court, Mamata Banerjee wants to set up panchayat boards by mid-August and therefore seeks to adjourn the House to begin the process. ''The entire exercise is unconstitutional and undemocratic, but this is how the TMC government runs everything in West Bengal - from legislative assembly to secretariat,'' Adhikari said. Accusing the chief minister of making ''unwarranted comments'' on Manipur in the assembly two days ago, he said, ''The Speaker allowed these comments but didn't permit a discussion on atrocities of women in West Bengal.'' ''If the opposition is not allowed to air its views and only the ruling party's version is accommodated, the BJP will take it to the court of the people through media and other means,'' Adhikari added. He demanded that the monsoon session be extended for a few more days. Adhikari also accused Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi of acting in favour of the TMC, which goes against the service conduct of an IAS officer. The chief secretary should be showcaused, he said. Reacting to Adhikari's comments, TMC deputy chief whip Tapas Roy advised the BJP leader to first consider how to counter the erosion of the ''Modi magic'' as people of this country are not being fooled ''by the politics of Ram temple'' anymore.

''People are disillusioned with BJP. Assembly polls are due in several states in the coming days. And BJP can feel the ground is slipping from under its feet. Adhikari should rather discuss with other BJP leaders how to stem the slide,'' Roy said. Roy said the BJP members did not attend the all-party meeting convened by the Speaker before the start of the session and did not take part in the deliberations. The BJP only keeps making accusations, but does not believe in constructive cooperation to keep the parliamentary democracy running, he claimed.

