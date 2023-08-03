Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh CM to visit flood-affected districts for two days from Aug 7

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday said that he will tour flood-affected districts for two days from August 7 to oversee the relief measures.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 03-08-2023 21:21 IST
He made this announcement in a meeting held to take stock of the flood situation.

''I will visit the flood-hit areas next Monday and Tuesday and review the relief measures. There should be no complaints from the affected families,'' Reddy said. Instructing the collectors of Alluri Sitaramaraju, Eluru, Konaseema, East Godavari and West Godavari districts to take up the relief and rescue operations effectively, he told them to use funds given in advance during times of natural calamities.

Advising them to extend relief in a humane way, Reddy said the affected families and individuals should be given Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively and they should be sent to their houses from relief camps. Further, he instructed the collectors to find a permanent solution to safeguard people living in the low lying areas from floods.

He said it is the responsibility of the state government to provide alternative house sites and grant pucca houses to them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

