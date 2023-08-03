India PM Modi to travel to South Africa for BRICS summit
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Johannesburg to attend a summit of the BRICS group of nations this month, the Indian government said on Thursday. BRICS' current five members - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - are due to convene there on Aug. 22-24. China and Russia are keen to discuss expansion of the organisation which aims to offset the perceived hegemony of the U.S.-led West in global affairs.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Johannesburg to attend a summit of the BRICS group of nations this month, the Indian government said on Thursday. BRICS' current five members - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - are due to convene there on Aug. 22-24.
China and Russia are keen to discuss expansion of the organisation which aims to offset the perceived hegemony of the U.S.-led West in global affairs. India has reservations about accepting more members. Modi spoke with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa by phone earlier on Thursday, India's government said.
South Africa's president said he was interested in visiting India for the G20 summit later this year, according to the statement. India holds the presidency of the G20 grouping and will host a summit of its leaders in early September.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Virginia Guv appoints Indian-American doctor to key admin position
Interest in Cricket in US can only grow, says Nita Ambani as Mumbai Indians NY slug it out in new US cricket league
Indian-origin minister in Singapore questioned by anti-corruption authorities: Media reports
Japan has immense opportunities for Indian apparel exporters: AEPC
Visa Launches She’s Next Grants Program to Support Women-Led Indian Businesses