Left Menu

India PM Modi to travel to South Africa for BRICS summit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Johannesburg to attend a summit of the BRICS group of nations this month, the Indian government said on Thursday. BRICS' current five members - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - are due to convene there on Aug. 22-24. China and Russia are keen to discuss expansion of the organisation which aims to offset the perceived hegemony of the U.S.-led West in global affairs.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2023 21:24 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 21:24 IST
India PM Modi to travel to South Africa for BRICS summit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Johannesburg to attend a summit of the BRICS group of nations this month, the Indian government said on Thursday. BRICS' current five members - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - are due to convene there on Aug. 22-24.

China and Russia are keen to discuss expansion of the organisation which aims to offset the perceived hegemony of the U.S.-led West in global affairs. India has reservations about accepting more members. Modi spoke with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa by phone earlier on Thursday, India's government said.

South Africa's president said he was interested in visiting India for the G20 summit later this year, according to the statement. India holds the presidency of the G20 grouping and will host a summit of its leaders in early September.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023