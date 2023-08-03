Asaduddin Owaisi calls Delhi services Bill “unconstitutional”, says it’s against “India's basic structure”

After the Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the bill to replace the ordinance for control of services in Delhi, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi said that this is an "unconstitutional" Bill and is against "India's basic structure". "They have a brute majority. We had said beforehand that this is an unconstitutional Bill. This Bill is against India's basic structure. Supreme Court had ruled against it earlier," Owaisi said while speaking to ANI.

Owaisi further said that if this goes to the Supreme Court, the Court will see this. The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed by a voice vote after a walkout by members of I.N.D.I.A alliance.

Home Minister Amit Shah, in reply to the debate on the Bill, launched a sharp attack on parties of the I.N.D.I.A bloc, saying that their priority is to "save their alliance". "The opposition's priority is to save their alliance. The opposition is not worried about Manipur...Everyone is talking about the rights of a state. But which state? Delhi is not a state but a Union Territory...The Parliament has the right to make laws for Delhi...," Amit Shah said.

Speaking on this statement of Shah, Owaisi said, "Every party has their own strategy. We sat there and opposed the Bill." Amit Shah, in the Lower House, said that opposition parties did not take part in the debate on any bill passed in the House and kept protesting on their demands over the debate on the Manipur situation.

Pointing towards the opposition benches, he asked what has changed that they were taking part in the bill concerning Delhi. As AAP is a member of the I.N.D.I.A bloc of opposition parties, Amit Shah said they should support the bill on the basis of what is good for Delhi and not on any other consideration.

He said Delhi being the national capital has special provisions in Constitution. The ordinance on the control of services in Delhi was promulgated in May days after the Supreme Court verdict on the issue.

The Bill empowers the Central Government to make rules in connection with the affairs of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi including the functions, terms and other conditions of service of officers and employees. Arvind Kejriwal has been seeking the support of opposition parties against the bill, especially in the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

