US says no response yet from China on foreign minister invite to Washington

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-08-2023 22:02 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 22:02 IST
The United States is yet to receive a response from China for the invitation it has extended to Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi to Washington, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday, although he added that he expected there will be an opportunity for them to meet.

"We don't have a response yet, but we just extended that invitation and I would expect we'll have an opportunity to see each other, " Blinken told reporters on the sidelines of an event at the United Nations in New York.

