Left Menu

Islamabad High Court set to announce verdict on ex-PM Imran Khan's petitions on Toshakhana corruption case trial

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 03-08-2023 23:07 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 23:07 IST
Islamabad High Court set to announce verdict on ex-PM Imran Khan's petitions on Toshakhana corruption case trial
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Islamabad High Court on Thursday said it will announce its verdict on Friday on a set of petitions filed by former prime minister Imran Khan against the Toshakhana trial.

Khan, also the chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, has challenged the additional district and sessions court's order terminating his right of defence in the Toshakhana case.

Khan, 70, filed these applications in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) after a trial court last month declared the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) case against him was maintainable.

The IHC on Thursday reserved its verdict on a set of petitions filed by Khan against the Toshakhana trial, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The pleas in question included the former prime minister's application against the maintainability of a complaint seeking criminal proceedings against him on the charge of hiding Toshakhana gifts and a petition seeking the transfer of the said case to another trial court.

The Toshakhana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores precious gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats, and officials by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries.

The Toshakhana issue over the sale of state gifts received by the former cricketer-turned-politician became a major issue in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified Khan for making "false statements and incorrect declaration".

The charges were framed against Khan on May 10.

However, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq stayed the proceeding and recently directed Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Humayun Dilawar to re-examine the matter in seven days, keeping in view eight legal questions he framed to decide the maintainability of the Toshakhana case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Dilawar is hearing the case.

However, when the sessions judge re-examined the matter, Khan's counsel Khawaja Haris did not appear before the court to argue the case in three consecutive hearings.

Finally, on July 9, ADSJ Dilawar while ruling that the case was maintainable, revi­ved the stalled proceedings and summoned the witne­sses for testimony.

On Wednesday, Judge Dilawar ruled that Khan had failed to prove the relevance of his witnesses in court and asked the defence counsel to conclude the arguments, or else the court would reserve an order on the complaint.

During the hearing on Thursday, Justice Farooq heard arguments on the petitions by Khan's lawyers Khawaja Haris and Gohar Khan. ECP counsel Amjad Pervaiz also presented his stance on the matter.

The IHC Chief Justice Farooq then reserved the verdict on the petitions, saying that the judgment will be announced on Friday, the report added.

The lawyer decried that the case was being heard in "haste" and said that it showed "prejudice" in the judiciary.

Khan is accused of misusing his 2018 to 2022 premiership to buy and sell gifts in state possession that were received during visits abroad and worth more than Rs 140 million (USD 635,000).

The Election Commission of Pakistan on October 21 last year, disqualified the former prime minister in the Toshakhana case for making ''false statements and incorrect declaration''.

Khan is facing more than 140 cases across the country and faces charges like terrorism, violence, blasphemy, corruption and murder.

Khan was ousted from power in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: NIH selects Jeanne Marrazzo to lead infectious diseases institute; India finds 'violations' at cough syrup maker linked to Cameroon deaths and more

Health News Roundup: NIH selects Jeanne Marrazzo to lead infectious diseases...

 Global
2
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
3
FEATURE-Chatbots, AI news readers: Asia embraces automation despite job loss fears

FEATURE-Chatbots, AI news readers: Asia embraces automation despite job loss...

 Global
4
McDonald's opens maiden airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

McDonald's opens maiden airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023