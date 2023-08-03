Left Menu

I sometimes think of leaving but the post of chief minister is not leaving me: Ashok Gehlot

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-08-2023 23:14 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 23:12 IST
I sometimes think of leaving but the post of chief minister is not leaving me: Ashok Gehlot
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

''I sometimes think of leaving but the post of chief minister is not leaving me,'' Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday almost tongue-in-cheek.

The Congress veteran's remark came in response to a woman from Alwar who expressed her wish to see Gehlot continuing as the chief minister after the assembly elections slated for later this year.

''The post of CM...I sometimes think of leaving but the post of chief minister is not leaving me. Let's see what happens going ahead,'' he said.

Gehlot's remark, though made on a lighter note, assumes significance as he has been engaged in a power tussle with his former deputy Sachin Pilot since the last assembly elections in 2018.

During her interaction with the chief minister, Dholi Devi, the woman from Alwar, also expressed her gratitude to him for launching the Chiranjeevi health insurance scheme under which she underwent heart transplant at a private hospital free of cost.

On Indian Organ Donation Day, the chief minister interacted with some organ transplant recipients through video conference.

He also laid the foundation or inaugurated various medical institutions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: NIH selects Jeanne Marrazzo to lead infectious diseases institute; India finds 'violations' at cough syrup maker linked to Cameroon deaths and more

Health News Roundup: NIH selects Jeanne Marrazzo to lead infectious diseases...

 Global
2
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
3
FEATURE-Chatbots, AI news readers: Asia embraces automation despite job loss fears

FEATURE-Chatbots, AI news readers: Asia embraces automation despite job loss...

 Global
4
McDonald's opens maiden airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

McDonald's opens maiden airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023