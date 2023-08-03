PM Modi to attend BRICS Summit in Johannesburg later this month

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accepted South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's invite for the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg later this month and said he looked forward to participate in the conclave.

Modi spoke with Ramaphosa over the phone during which the two leaders positively assessed the progress in bilateral cooperation, including in the context of the 30th anniversary of establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations being celebrated in 2023, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.

President Ramaphosa invited the PM for the BRICS Summit being hosted by South Africa on August 22-24, 2023, and briefed him on the preparations for the same, the statement said. Modi accepted the invitation and conveyed that he looked forward to his visit to Johannesburg to participate in the Summit.

In a tweet, he said, ''Pleased to speak with President @CyrilRamaphosa. Reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation as we celebrate 30th anniversary of our diplomatic relations. Look forward to participating in the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg later this month.'' The two leaders also exchanged views on a number of regional and global issues of mutual interest, the PMO statement said.

President Ramaphosa conveyed his full support to India's initiatives as part of its ongoing G-20 Presidency and said he looked forward to visit India to attend the G-20 Summit, it said.

The two leaders agreed to remain in touch, the statement said.

