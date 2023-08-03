Left Menu

PM Modi to attend BRICS Summit in Johannesburg later this month

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2023 23:22 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 23:22 IST
PM Modi to attend BRICS Summit in Johannesburg later this month
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accepted South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's invite for the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg later this month and said he looked forward to participate in the conclave.

Modi spoke with Ramaphosa over the phone during which the two leaders positively assessed the progress in bilateral cooperation, including in the context of the 30th anniversary of establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations being celebrated in 2023, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.

President Ramaphosa invited the PM for the BRICS Summit being hosted by South Africa on August 22-24, 2023, and briefed him on the preparations for the same, the statement said. Modi accepted the invitation and conveyed that he looked forward to his visit to Johannesburg to participate in the Summit.

In a tweet, he said, ''Pleased to speak with President @CyrilRamaphosa. Reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation as we celebrate 30th anniversary of our diplomatic relations. Look forward to participating in the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg later this month.'' The two leaders also exchanged views on a number of regional and global issues of mutual interest, the PMO statement said.

President Ramaphosa conveyed his full support to India's initiatives as part of its ongoing G-20 Presidency and said he looked forward to visit India to attend the G-20 Summit, it said.

The two leaders agreed to remain in touch, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: NIH selects Jeanne Marrazzo to lead infectious diseases institute; India finds 'violations' at cough syrup maker linked to Cameroon deaths and more

Health News Roundup: NIH selects Jeanne Marrazzo to lead infectious diseases...

 Global
2
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
3
FEATURE-Chatbots, AI news readers: Asia embraces automation despite job loss fears

FEATURE-Chatbots, AI news readers: Asia embraces automation despite job loss...

 Global
4
McDonald's opens maiden airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

McDonald's opens maiden airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023