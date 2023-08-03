French foreign minister spoke to United States' Blinken on Niger
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Thursday she had spoken to her United States' counterpart Antony Blinken regarding the situation in Niger, and that the two reaffirmed their support for Niger's ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.
"Spoke to my US colleague @SecBlinken today. We remain committed to the restoration of democracy in #Niger and support the democratically elected President," Colonna posted on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
