'RSS-minded doctors' instigating their colleagues to go on strike: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday alleged that some ''RSS-minded doctors'' were instigating their colleagues in the state to go on a strike. He said doctors can be affiliated with the Congress, the BJP, or the RSS, but they should always put humanity first. “I would like to appeal to those who talk about strike and instigating… to the doctors with RSS background…that do not instigate doctors,” he said during a programme at his residence here. Gehlot said his government provides the best facilities to the doctors compared to their counterparts in the country. “Today pay scale, pay grade facilities are being given (to doctors) in Rajasthan,'' he said, asking doctors not go on a strike.

''Protest at chief minister's house, tie a black ribbon, I will understand. The black ribbon (tied around the arm) will have more impact than the strike,” he said.

Gehlot said that the government's vision of organ donation will be fulfilled only when there is awareness in society. ''Today, two-and-a-half-lakh people die every year due to accidents in the country,'' he said. During the programme, the chief minister interacted with the beneficiaries of organ transplant under the state's Chiranjeevi Health Insurance scheme through video conference.

