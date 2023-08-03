"We are going to win 20 out of 20 seats from Kerala": Congress MP Venugopal on upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections

After the meeting with leaders of Kerala Congress, General Secretary KC Venugopal said that in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, we will win all 20 seats in Kerala. "We have 20 parliament seats in Kerala, last time we won 19 parliamentary seats out of 20... The Kerala leaders assured AICC that this time they'll win 20 out of 20 from Kerala. It will be a big push for INDIA," Venugopal said.

"Today, we had a very fruitful and successful discussion on the coming parliament elections related to the Kerala state," he added. He further mentioned that the entire Kerala people are very much annoyed with the present situation in Manipur.

"Entire Kerala people are very annoyed with the situation of Manipur. There is no statement from PM on this issue. PM is totally insensitive and intolerant of such issues. Congress have a brighter chance as people are fed up with both Center and state government," he added. There have been violent clashes in Manipur due to the Manipur High Court (HC) directing the State to pursue a 10-year-old recommendation to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the non-tribal Meitei community.

Earlier today, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal held a meeting with leaders of Kerala Congress at party headquarters in the national capital. Meanwhile, on August 4, Tamil Nadu Congress leaders will meet Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi to discuss the poll strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress General Secretary Organisation KC Venugopal and the AICC in charge of the state will be present also in the meeting tomorrow, party sources said. Earlier today several leaders from Telangana including former Telangana minister Jupally Krishna Rao joined the Congress party in the presence of Mallikarjun Kharge.

"We welcome several prominent leaders from Telangana in the Congress party. The political tide in Telangana is turning for the good and the people of the state want a Congress Govt at the helm for overall progress and prosperity. The entry of Former Minister, Jupally Krishna Rao, Former MLA, Gurunatha Reddy, K R Nagaraju and other grassroots leaders into the Congress party, shall further strengthen our endeavour to provide true social welfare in the state," Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted. Earlier the Congress on Wednesday appointed Screening Committees for election bounds states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

The opposition parties are coming together against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The 26-party opposition alliance was termed India National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or I.N.D.I.A during the second joint opposition meeting held in Karnataka's Bengaluru on July 18.

The Opposition parties met to chalk out a strategy to put out a united front to take on the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. (ANI)

