Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi returns to Delhi with Jack Russell Terrier puppy from Goa

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 04-08-2023 00:37 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 00:37 IST
Rahul Gandhi returns to Delhi with Jack Russell Terrier puppy from Goa
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who left Goa on Thursday after completing his private visit to the state, took with him a three-month-old Jack Russell Terrier puppy.

Shivani Pitre, who runs a dog kennel in Mapusa town in North Goa along with her husband Stanley Braganca, said while Gandhi left with one puppy, he has selected another one, which will be sent to him later.

Gandhi had arrived in Goa on Wednesday night and returned to the national capital on Thursday morning.

Pitre said Gandhi had sent his representative earlier to inquire about the puppy and he himself wanted to see before taking him.

The Congress leader arrived at the shelter in Mapusa at around 9 am on Thursday on his way to Manohar International Airport, Mopa in North Goa.

Pitre said Gandhi was at the kennel for short time before he left to the airport. She said the Congress leader was humble and down to earth.

She said most of the time, Gandhi was busy playing with dogs during his visit to the shelter home.

Gandhi had met Congress leaders, including Goa MLAs and Goa Pradesh Congress committee president Amit Patkar, on Wednesday night in a hotel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: NIH selects Jeanne Marrazzo to lead infectious diseases institute; India finds 'violations' at cough syrup maker linked to Cameroon deaths and more

Health News Roundup: NIH selects Jeanne Marrazzo to lead infectious diseases...

 Global
2
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
3
FEATURE-Chatbots, AI news readers: Asia embraces automation despite job loss fears

FEATURE-Chatbots, AI news readers: Asia embraces automation despite job loss...

 Global
4
McDonald's opens maiden airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

McDonald's opens maiden airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023