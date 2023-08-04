White House says it is concerned N. Korea will send munitions to Russia
Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2023 00:43 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 00:43 IST
The United States remains concerned that North Korea will send munitions to Russia, White House national security advisor John Kirby told a briefing on Thursday.
"Our information indicates that Russia is seeking to increase military cooperation" with North Korea, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
