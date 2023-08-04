Trump after arraignment: This is a very sad day for America
Former U.S. President Donald Trump said after his arraignment on charges of trying to overturn the 2020 election that it was a "very sad day for America."
"This is a persecution of a political opponent. This was never supposed to happen in America," Trump said before boarding his plane to return to New Jersey after the court hearing.
