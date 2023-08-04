Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Exclusive-About half of US Republicans could spurn Trump if he is convicted -Reuters/Ipsos poll

About half of Republicans would not vote for Donald Trump if he were convicted of a felony, a sign of the severe risks his legal problems pose for his 2024 U.S. presidential bid, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll that closed on Thursday. The former president and current front-runner in the Republican nomination contest for the November 2024 presidential election, Trump pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday to federal charges he led a conspiracy to overturn his loss in the 2020 election.

Senate Democrats urge recusals for US Supreme Court's Alito

U.S. Senate Democrats on Thursday pushed back against Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's recent public comments rejecting the ability of Congress to regulate the justices' ethics, urging his recusal in any cases concerning legislation on the subject. Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin and nine other Democrats on the panel sent a letter to Chief Justice John Roberts asking him to "take appropriate steps to ensure that Justice Alito will recuse himself in any future cases concerning legislation that regulates the court."

Former NYC police union head sentenced to two years in prison for fraud

The former head of one of New York City's police unions was sentenced to two years in federal prison on Thursday on a fraud charge in which prosecutors accused him of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the association. U.S. District Court Judge John Koeltl handed down the sentence to Ed Mullins, who was president of the Sergeants Benevolent Association (SBA) from 2002 to 2021, during a hearing in a Manhattan courtroom.

US judge rejects challenge to Connecticut assault weapons ban

A federal judge on Thursday rejected a gun rights group's challenge to an assault weapons ban the state of Connecticut adopted after a gunman in 2012 killed 20 children and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown. The National Association for Gun Rights (NAGR) filed a lawsuit in September, arguing the 2013 ban violated the right to bear arms under the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment, citing a major U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year that expanded gun rights.

After Supreme Court victory, anti-affirmative action group turns to military academy exemption

The group that took its case against affirmative action in college admissions to the U.S. Supreme Court and won is seeking to end an exemption for military schools, the founder of Students for Fair Admissions said on Thursday. Edward Blum's group launched its new campaign with a website called West Point Not Fair on which it asks: "Were you rejected from West Point? Or the Naval Academy or the Air Force Academy?

Two expelled Democratic lawmakers face Tennessee special election

The two Democratic lawmakers who were expelled from the Tennessee legislature earlier this year after angering the Republican majority with a protest against gun violence are expected to win a special election on Thursday to serve out the remainder of their original terms. Republicans in the state's House of Representatives voted to expel Justin Pearson and Justin Jones, both young Black men, on April 6 as punishment for breaking rules of decorum a week earlier by leading a protest inside the House chamber.

US CDC panel recommends Sanofi-AstraZeneca's preventive RSV therapy for babies

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said its advisory panel on Thursday recommended use of Sanofi and partner AstraZeneca's antibody therapy to prevent respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in infants and toddlers. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices unanimously recommended nirsevimab for preventing lower respiratory tract disease in newborns and infants below eight months of age born during or entering their first RSV season.

Trump pleads not guilty of plotting to overturn election loss

Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges he orchestrated a plot to try to overturn his 2020 election loss in what U.S. prosecutors call an unprecedented effort by the then-president to undermine the pillars of American democracy. Special Counsel Jack Smith, who has overseen the federal investigation, looked on from the courtroom's front row as Trump entered his plea before U.S. Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya.

Buried gold, burning trash: US couple admits to hiding hacked crypto

A husband-and-wife duo on Thursday pleaded guilty to laundering money stolen in a 2016 hack of cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex through an elaborate scheme involving burying gold coins and burning documents in a trash can in Kazakhstan. In a hearing before U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly in Washington, Moscow-born U.S. citizen Ilya Lichtenstein admitted to hacking the exchange and enlisting his wife, an online rapper named Heather Morgan who has gone by the alias "Razzlekhan," to help conceal some 119,754 stolen bitcoin.

Florida effectively bans advanced psychology course over LGBTQ content - course developer

Florida has told school superintendents that the Advanced Placement psychology course offered to high school students violates the state's new law prohibiting instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity, effectively banning the class, the nonprofit that develops the courses said on Thursday.

The move is the latest by the administration of Republican Governor Ron DeSantis to limit instruction about LGBTQ issues and race in the state. DeSantis is challenging former U.S. President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination for president in 2024 and has made battles over cultural issues a centerpiece of his campaign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)