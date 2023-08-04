Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi returns to Delhi with Jack Russell Terrier puppy from Goa

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who paid a private visit to Goa, took with him to Delhi a three-month-old Jack Russell Terrier puppy from the coastal state. She said the Congress leader was humble and down to earth.Most of the time, Gandhi was busy playing with dogs during his visit to the shelter home, she added.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 04-08-2023 08:35 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 08:35 IST
Rahul Gandhi returns to Delhi with Jack Russell Terrier puppy from Goa
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who paid a private visit to Goa, took with him to Delhi a three-month-old Jack Russell Terrier puppy from the coastal state. Gandhi had arrived in Goa on Wednesday night and returned to the national capital on Thursday morning.

Shivani Pitre, who runs a dog kennel in Mapusa town in North Goa along with her husband Stanley Braganca, said on Thursday that while Gandhi took with him one puppy, he has selected another one, which will be sent to him later.

Pitre said Gandhi had sent his representative earlier to inquire about the puppy and he himself wanted to see before taking him.

The Congress leader arrived at the shelter in Mapusa at around 9 am on Thursday on his way to Manohar International Airport, Mopa in North Goa.

Pitre said Gandhi was at the kennel for a short time before he left for the airport. She said the Congress leader was humble and down to earth.

Most of the time, Gandhi was busy playing with dogs during his visit to the shelter home, she added. Gandhi had met Congress leaders, including Goa MLAs and Goa Pradesh Congress committee president Amit Patkar, on Wednesday night in a hotel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
4
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023