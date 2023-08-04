Vanuatu prime minister to face no confidence vote in parliament

Vanuatu, at the centre of strategic rivalry between China and western countries in the Pacific Islands, has plunged into political crisis, with its prime minister to face a no-confidence vote in parliament next week.

Opposition leader Bob Loughman, a former prime minister who drew Vanuatu closer to China until his government lost a snap national election in 2022, lodged notice of the no-confidence vote with parliament on Thursday evening with the signatures of 29 lawmakers, enough to win a vote. Prime Minister Alatoi Kalsakau, who leads a coalition government, said on Friday he "remains confident" in comments broadcast by Vanuatu television station VBTC.

Kalsakau, who faced a backlash from some politicians after signing a defence pact with Australia, said the next seven days of political negotiations were "critical days". A parliament official said parliament would reconvene next Thursday for the no-confidence motion. If the motion is successful, a new prime minister will be installed by a vote of lawmakers.

The offices of Kalsakau and Loughman did not respond to requests for comment, and the reasons for the no-confidence motion are unclear. A week ago, French President Emmanuel Macron made the first visit to Vanuatu by a French leader since war leader Charles de Gaulle, and gave a speech warning about a "new imperialism" in the Pacific, in comments taken to refer to China.

China has been a major infrastructure lender to Vanuatu, where it donated the parliament building, stadiums and prime minister's office. Vanuatu's largest creditor is China's EXIM bank, accounting for a third of its debt, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Vanuatu, a former French and British territory, gained independence in 1980.

The United States and its allies are seeking to deter Pacific Islands nations from establishing security ties with Beijing, a rising concern amid tension over Taiwan, and after China signed a security pact with Solomon Islands. Washington wants to open an embassy in Vanuatu as part of its re-engagement with the region, however the U.S. Coast Guard has been blocked from entering port this year on illegal fishing patrols.

