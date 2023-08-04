Japan to host Iran's foreign minister, tell Tehran to cut weapon supply to Russia - TBS
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 04-08-2023 12:09 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 12:04 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Iran's foreign minister Amir Abdollahian will visit Japan on Sunday and meet his Japanese counterpart and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, broadcaster TBS reported on Friday.
Japan will tell Iran to stop weapon supplies to Russia at Abdollahian's Tokyo visit, TBS said, citing multiple unnamed government officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Fumio Kishida
- Abdollahian
- broadcaster TBS
- Russia
- Amir Abdollahian
- Japanese
- Iran
- Tokyo
- Japan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FOCUS-Made in Russia? Chinese cars drive a revival of Russia's auto factories
White House says Russia is preparing for attacks on civilian ships in Black Sea
Safety of Japanese food is scientifically proven - govt spokesperson
At least nine wounded in Russian strike on Mykolaiv -governor
At least 18 wounded in Russian strike on Ukraine's Mykolaiv -governor