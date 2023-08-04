Left Menu

Japan to host Iran's foreign minister, tell Tehran to cut weapon supply to Russia - TBS

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 04-08-2023 12:09 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 12:04 IST
Amir Abdollahian Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Japan

Iran's foreign minister Amir Abdollahian will visit Japan on Sunday and meet his Japanese counterpart and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, broadcaster TBS reported on Friday.

Japan will tell Iran to stop weapon supplies to Russia at Abdollahian's Tokyo visit, TBS said, citing multiple unnamed government officials.

