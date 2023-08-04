Left Menu

London's mayor widens car scrappage incentives to calm clean air zone outcry

Ahead of a planned expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone, Sadiq Khan said financial support for vehicle scrappage would now be offered across the board, and no longer only targeted at people on low incomes or with disabilities or small businesses. Opposition to a daily charge of 12.50 pounds ($15.90) for vehicles which are not compliant was a factor in the Labour Party's failure to win an election in an area of suburban London last month.

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-08-2023 12:28 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 12:24 IST
Sadiq Khan Image Credit: Twitter (Sadiq Khan @SadiqKhan)
Opposition to a daily charge of 12.50 pounds ($15.90) for vehicles which are not compliant was a factor in the Labour Party's failure to win an election in an area of suburban London last month.

Opposition to a daily charge of 12.50 pounds ($15.90) for vehicles which are not compliant was a factor in the Labour Party's failure to win an election in an area of suburban London last month. "I've continued to listen to Londoners' concerns in recent months," Khan said in a statement late on Thursday. "Every single Londoner with a non-ULEZ compliant vehicle will now be eligible for financial support."

A 2,000-pound grant would now be offered to everyone and the existing scrappage payments offered to charities, businesses and others would also be increased. Khan plans to extend ULEZ to cover almost all of Greater London, covering an extra five million people in outer boroughs, from Aug. 29. City Hall estimates 90% of cars in outer London are already ULEZ-compliant. Opponents challenge that figure.

Following the election result in July, Labour leader Keir Starmer publicly asked Khan to reflect on why the party had not won the parliamentary seat. Labour has a lead of about 20 percentage points over Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservatives. Sunak is expected to call a national election before the end of 2024.

($1 = 0.7861 pounds) 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

