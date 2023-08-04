Sikkim: SKM MLA Bishnu Kumar Sharma to take oath as minister on Friday
Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) MLA Bishnu Kumar Sharma will take oath as a state minister on Friday, officials said.
The decision to nominate the 64-year-old Rhenock MLA for the minister's post was taken at the SKM legislature party meeting on Thursday, SKM sources said.
Sharma will be sworn in as a minister by Sikkim Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya later in the day, they said.
He will fill up the vacant seat in the council of ministers as Sikkim can have a maximum of 12 ministers, including the CM, according to the constitutional provision.
