Odisha BJP appoints office bearers ahead of Shah visit

Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's two-day visit to Odisha on Friday, state BJP president Manmohan Samal appointed several office bearers, including 10 vice-presidents. Samal, who took charge as the president of the Odisha BJP four months ago, announced the name of 35 office bearers.

Aparajita Sarangi, Golak Prasad Mohapatra, Nauri Nayak, Kusum Tete, Lalitendu Bidyadhara Mohapatra, Rabi Nayak and Lekhashree Samantsinghar were among those appointed as vice-presidents. Avilash Panda was named president of the BJP Yuva Morcha, and Aishwarya Biswal the chief of Mahila Morcha.

The office bearers were selected from different districts and assigned tasks accordingly, party sources said. Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah is scheduled to pay a two-day visit to Odisha from Friday during which he will attend official meetings.

Shah will reach the Biju Patnaik International Airport here at 10.40 pm.

