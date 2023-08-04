Left Menu

Japanese vice minister quits as PM Kishida's ratings slide

Government spokesperson Hirokazu Matsuno declined to comment saying that Akimoto had not spoken to him about the issue. The resignation comes after Kishida's approval rating slid to its lowest since he took office in 2021. State broadcaster NHK and other media have reported that Tokyo prosecutors suspect Japan Wind Development Co paid bribes to Akimoto. The Tokyo-based company declined to comment, referring questions to its lawyer.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 04-08-2023 13:41 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 13:37 IST
Japanese vice minister quits as PM Kishida's ratings slide
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

A Japanese ruling party member of parliament resigned from his post as a deputy minister on Friday after allegations that he accepted bribes from a wind power company, dealing another setback to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Tokyo prosecutors raided the office of ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Masatoshi Akimoto on suspicion that he took bribes amounting to tens of millions of yen, according to public broadcaster NHK.

The foreign ministry later announced that Akimoto had stepped down from his post as a vice minister. Calls to Akimoto's office went unanswered. Government spokesperson Hirokazu Matsuno declined to comment saying that Akimoto had not spoken to him about the issue.

The resignation comes after Kishida's approval rating slid to its lowest since he took office in 2021. Public frustration with him and his government centres on a proposal to integrate tax and social security data into a single identification card. Errors that have recently come to light with the card have included health insurance information linked to the wrong social security account and welfare payments made to the wrong person.

A Yomiuri newspaper poll in July found that approval for the Kishida administration had dipped to a low of 35%. The same poll found 52% of respondents did not support the government. State broadcaster NHK and other media have reported that Tokyo prosecutors suspect Japan Wind Development Co paid bribes to Akimoto.

The Tokyo-based company declined to comment, referring questions to its lawyer. Reuters was not able to reach the company's lawyer for comment. A lawyer representing the company's president denied bribery, the Sankei newspaper reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
4
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023