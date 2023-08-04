Japan ruling LDP party official to visit Taiwan from Monday - Mainichi
Taro Aso, former Japanese prime minister and current vice-president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, will visit Taiwan on Aug. 7-9, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Friday.
It would mark the highest-level visit by a Japanese ruling party official since Japan cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan in 1972, Mainichi said.
