No change of guard ceremony on August 5, 12: Rashtrapati Bhavan
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2023 13:53 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 13:53 IST
There will be no change of guard ceremony on August 5 and 12 due to rehearsals of the Independence Day ceremony, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement on Friday.
The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition that is held every week to enable a fresh group of the President's Bodyguards to take charge.
''The Change of Guard ceremony will not take place on August 5 and August 12, 2023, due to rehearsals of Independence Day ceremony,'' it said.
