Train firing: T'gana minister assures help to family of deceased Hyderabad resident

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-08-2023 14:09 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 14:09 IST
Telangana Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao on Friday assured to provide a government job and house to the family of Sayyad Saifuddin, a Hyderabad resident who was gunned down allegedly by an RPF constable on a train recently.

Rama Rao gave the assurance in response to a request for help made by AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi in the Legislative Assembly to the family of the Hyderabad resident. Akbaruddin Owaisi urged the government to provide a government job to the wife of Saifuddin, a flat under the two- bedroom housing scheme and also compensation to the family.

Saifuddin is survived by wife and three girl children, said Akbaruddin Owaisi, younger brother of AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.

He alleged that the train firing incident is an example of growing radicalisation in the country.

Rama Rao expressed condolences to the family and said he will immediately issue orders to provide employment to the widow and a double bedroom house to the family.

He said the BRS would make a fixed deposit of Rs two lakh each to the girl children of the deceased.

He also assured to extend other help on behalf of the government.

Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, suggested that the AIMIM also provide assistance to the family.

Rama Rao, who deprecated communal politics, hoped that communal harmony would flourish in the state.

The relatives of Hyderabad resident Sayyad Saifuddin, who was gunned down allegedly by an RPF constable on a train two days back, took possession of his body on Wednesday, railway officials in Mumbai had said.

Four persons -- Railway Protection Force Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Tikaram Meena (58) and three train passengers -- were shot dead allegedly by RPF constable Chetan Singh on board the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express in the wee hours of Monday near Palghar station.

