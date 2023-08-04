Left Menu

Dy NSA Misri visits Astana; discusses ways to boost bilateral security ties

The Indian delegation also visited facilities of interest, considering the bilateral strategic relationship between the two countries, the official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2023 15:04 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 15:04 IST
Dy NSA Misri visits Astana; discusses ways to boost bilateral security ties
  • Country:
  • India

India and Kazakhstan agreed to expand cooperation in combating terrorism, radicalisation and drug trafficking besides resolving to boost overall defence engagement, officials said on Friday.

The decisions were taken at the fourth India-Kazakhstan security dialogue that took place in Astana on Thursday.

The Indian delegation at the talks was led by Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri while the Kazakh team was headed by Nurzhan Kajiakbarov, Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan.

The officials cited above described the talks as ''productive''.

''The discussions at the security dialogue focused on bilateral and regional issues, including the situation in Afghanistan, and international issues of mutual concern,'' said an official. ''Both sides welcomed the convergence of views on these issues and agreed on steps to be taken to further enhance bilateral security cooperation between the relevant organisations, including in the fields of counter-terrorism, combating radicalisation, narcotics control, cyber security, connectivity and defence cooperation,'' he said.

Misri also called on Gizat Nurdauletov, an aide to the Kazakh President, and Secretary of the Security Council. The Deputy NSA also held discussions with Kanat Tumysh, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan. The Indian delegation also visited facilities of interest, considering the bilateral strategic relationship between the two countries, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
4
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023