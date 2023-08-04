Dy NSA Misri visits Astana; discusses ways to boost bilateral security ties
The Indian delegation also visited facilities of interest, considering the bilateral strategic relationship between the two countries, the official said.
- Country:
- India
India and Kazakhstan agreed to expand cooperation in combating terrorism, radicalisation and drug trafficking besides resolving to boost overall defence engagement, officials said on Friday.
The decisions were taken at the fourth India-Kazakhstan security dialogue that took place in Astana on Thursday.
The Indian delegation at the talks was led by Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri while the Kazakh team was headed by Nurzhan Kajiakbarov, Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan.
The officials cited above described the talks as ''productive''.
''The discussions at the security dialogue focused on bilateral and regional issues, including the situation in Afghanistan, and international issues of mutual concern,'' said an official. ''Both sides welcomed the convergence of views on these issues and agreed on steps to be taken to further enhance bilateral security cooperation between the relevant organisations, including in the fields of counter-terrorism, combating radicalisation, narcotics control, cyber security, connectivity and defence cooperation,'' he said.
Misri also called on Gizat Nurdauletov, an aide to the Kazakh President, and Secretary of the Security Council. The Deputy NSA also held discussions with Kanat Tumysh, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan. The Indian delegation also visited facilities of interest, considering the bilateral strategic relationship between the two countries, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indian-origin student in US suffers brain damage after lightning strike
Indian stocks fall marginally on profit booking after hitting several highs
Over 60 Indian artefacts highlighting early Buddhist art exhibited at Met in New York
Indian football team enters sub-100 FIFA ranking for first time after 2018
Indian-origin lawyer in Singapore pleads guilty to misappropriating SGD 4,59,000 of clients’ money