Tamil Nadu CM Stalin hails SC verdict staying Rahul Gandhi conviction

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday hailed the Supreme Court verdict staying the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in a 2019 defamation case, saying it affirmed belief in the judiciary. ''Justice prevails! #Wayanad retains #RahulGndhi!'' he said in a tweet.

''Welcome the Hon'ble #SupremeCourt's decision staying the conviction of dear brother Thiru@RahulGandhi in the criminal defamation case,'' the Chief Minister said.

Posting on Twitter to express his view, he further said, ''This decision re-affirms our belief in the strength of our judiciary and the importance of safeguarding democratic values. #INDIA''.

