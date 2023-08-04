Left Menu

Cong's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury meets LS speaker, urges him to restore Rahul's membership

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2023 15:10 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 15:08 IST
Cong's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury meets LS speaker, urges him to restore Rahul's membership
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (File Photo /ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday said the Supreme Court relief to Rahul Gandhi in his disqualification case is a victory of truth and urged Speaker Om Birla to restore his membership.

The Supreme Court has stayed the conviction of Gandhi in a 2019 defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark, restoring his status as an MP.

He met the speaker and urged him to take action on restoring Gandhi's membership.

Gandhi was disqualified as part of a conspiracy by the ruling BJP and the Supreme Court relief to him ensures that truth shall prevail in his case, the Congress leader told reporters.

''We have met the Lok Sabha speaker and have urged him to restore Gandhi's membership in Lok Sabha after the Supreme Court has granted him relief. We want that Rahul Gandhi should speak on the 'no-confidence motion' against the government in the Lok Sabha,'' he said.

Chowdhury also said that ''we fear the government may create hurdles and have urged the speaker not to delay the revocation of Rahul Gandhi's disqualification''.

A three-judge bench of Justices B R Gavai, P S Narasimha and Sanjay Kumar said no doubt that the utterances were not in good taste and that a person in public life is expected to exercise caution while making public speeches.

''No reason has been given by the trial judge for imposing maximum sentence, the order of conviction needs to be stayed pending final adjudication,'' the bench said.

Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member following his conviction on March 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Judge temporarily exempts women with complicated pregnancies from Texas abortion ban; Connecticut law ending religious vaccine exemptions for children is upheld and more

Health News Roundup: Judge temporarily exempts women with complicated pregna...

 Global
2
SpaceX preps for another Starlink mission launch on Falcon 9

SpaceX preps for another Starlink mission launch on Falcon 9

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Mesoblast shares tank after US FDA rejects cell therapy for children; Judge temporarily exempts women with complicated pregnancies from Texas abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: Mesoblast shares tank after US FDA rejects cell therapy...

 Global
4
Tech Mahindra trains 8,000 employees in AI: Company's chief people officer

Tech Mahindra trains 8,000 employees in AI: Company's chief people officer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023