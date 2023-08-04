Omar, Mehbooba, PCC welcome SC's stay on Rahul conviction

Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir Friday welcomed the Supreme Court ruling staying the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a 2019 defamation case.

''Congratulations to the people of Wayanad upon having their representation in the Lok Sabha restored. #RahulGandhi #SupremeCourtofIndia,'' former J-K chief minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said on Twitter.

Another former chief minister and PDP president, Mehbooba Mufti, said she was glad that Rahul will be back in the Parliament fighting for the ''idea of India.'' ''I welcome the SC verdict staying @RahulGandhi's conviction in a case that had no legs to stand upon. Glad that he will be back in Parliament fighting for the idea of India,'' Mufti said in a tweet. Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Vikar Rasool Wani said justice has prevailed.

''We welcome the SC verdict staying Sh @RahulGandhi ji's conviction. Justice has prevailed. No force can silence the voice of the people!!'' Wani wrote on Twitter.

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the conviction of Gandhi in the 2019 defamation case over his Modi surname remark. A three-judge bench of Justices B R Gavai, P S Narasimha, and Sanjay Kumar said there is no doubt that the utterances were not in good taste and that a person in public life is expected to exercise caution while making public speeches.

''No reason has been given by the trial judge for imposing maximum sentence, the order of conviction needs to be stayed pending final adjudication,'' the bench said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)