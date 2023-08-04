Left Menu

Mamata hails SC order staying Rahul Gandhi's conviction in Modi surname case

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday hailed the Supreme Court order staying Congress leader Rahul Gandhis conviction in a 2019 defamation case over his Modi surname remark, paving the way for the revival of his Lok Sabha membership.I am happy with the news about the MP-ship of RahulGandhi.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-08-2023 16:23 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 16:23 IST
Mamata hails SC order staying Rahul Gandhi's conviction in Modi surname case
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday hailed the Supreme Court order staying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a 2019 defamation case over his Modi surname remark, paving the way for the revival of his Lok Sabha membership.

''I am happy with the news about the MP-ship of @RahulGandhi. This will further strengthen the resolve of the INDIA alliance to unitedly fight for our motherland and win. A victory of the judiciary!'' Banerjee tweeted. TMC MP Mahua Moitra retweeted her party leader's comments, adding: "The arc of the moral universe is long but it bends towards justice. United INDIA @RahulGandhi".

The Lok Sabha speaker can now revive his membership on his own or Gandhi, armed with the apex court order, seek restoration of his status as an MP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
4
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023