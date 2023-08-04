Mamata hails SC order staying Rahul Gandhi's conviction in Modi surname case
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday hailed the Supreme Court order staying Congress leader Rahul Gandhis conviction in a 2019 defamation case over his Modi surname remark, paving the way for the revival of his Lok Sabha membership.I am happy with the news about the MP-ship of RahulGandhi.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday hailed the Supreme Court order staying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a 2019 defamation case over his Modi surname remark, paving the way for the revival of his Lok Sabha membership.
''I am happy with the news about the MP-ship of @RahulGandhi. This will further strengthen the resolve of the INDIA alliance to unitedly fight for our motherland and win. A victory of the judiciary!'' Banerjee tweeted. TMC MP Mahua Moitra retweeted her party leader's comments, adding: "The arc of the moral universe is long but it bends towards justice. United INDIA @RahulGandhi".
The Lok Sabha speaker can now revive his membership on his own or Gandhi, armed with the apex court order, seek restoration of his status as an MP.
