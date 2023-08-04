Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi defamation case chronology

July 7, 2023 Gujarat HC dismisses Rahul Gandhis plea seeking a stay on his conviction. July 15, 2023 Rahul Gandhi moves SC challenging Gujarat HCs order, says if not stayed the verdict would throttle free speech. July 21, 2023 SC issues notice to Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi and the state government on Rahul Gandhis appeal challenging the high court verdict that declined to put on hold his conviction Aug 4, 2023 SC stays Rahul Gandhis conviction, paving the way for the revival of his Lok Sabha membership.

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a 2019 defamation case over his Modi surname remark, paving the way for the revival of his Lok Sabha membership. Following is the timeline of the case: * April 13, 2019: At an election rally at Kolar in Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi says, ''Why do all the thieves, be it Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi or Narendra Modi, have Modi as the common surname?'' * April 15, 2019: BJP MLA from Surat Purnesh Modi files criminal defamation suit against Rahul Gandhi for the remark.

* July 7, 2019: Rahul Gandhi's first appearance before Surat metropolitan court in the case.

* March 23, 2023: Surat metropolitan court sentences Rahul Gandhi to two years in jail after holding him guilty for defamation.

* March 24, 2023: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as a Member of Parliament as a result of being convicted and awarded two-year jail term. * April 2, 2023: Rahul Gandhi challenges the metropolitan court's order in a sessions court in Surat, which is still pending, along with an application seeking a stay to the conviction. * April 20, 2023: Surat sessions court grants him bail but refuses to stay conviction. * April 25, 2023: Rahul Gandhi files revision appeal before High Court against lower court order. * July 7, 2023: Gujarat HC dismisses Rahul Gandhi’s plea seeking a stay on his conviction.

* July 15, 2023: Rahul Gandhi moves SC challenging Gujarat HC's order, says if not stayed the verdict would throttle free speech.

* July 21, 2023: SC issues notice to Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi and the state government on Rahul Gandhi's appeal challenging the high court verdict that declined to put on hold his conviction * Aug 4, 2023: SC stays Rahul Gandhi's conviction, paving the way for the revival of his Lok Sabha membership.

