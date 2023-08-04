Left Menu

SC stays Rahul Gandhi's conviction in 2019 defamation case: Goa Cong calls it victory of democracy, citizens

Congress leaders in Goa hailed Friday's Supreme Court ruling staying the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in a 2019 defamation case with Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Yuri Alemao calling it a victory of democracy and the people of the country.

The top court was hearing a plea by Gandhi challenging the Gujarat High Court verdict which dismissed his plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a defamation case over his ''Modi surname'' remark.

''We are thankful to the Supreme Court. The basis on which Rahul Gandhi was disqualified was completely wrong. The verdict is a victory for democracy and the people of India,'' Alemao said.

''Our leader (Gandhi) went from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to spread love and denounce hatred," he said, adding that ''INDIA (the opposition bloc) will emerge in the 2024 (Lok Sabha) polls''.

Goa Congress chief Amit Patkar said ''Gandhi, the voice of Indians, will be back in Parliament'', adding it was the victory of love over hatred.

Former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi had filed a criminal defamation case in 2019 against Gandhi over his ''How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?'' remark made during an election rally in Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019.

