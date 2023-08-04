Left Menu

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 04-08-2023 17:04 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 16:48 IST
No matter how powerful darkness is, light always wins: Baghel on SC's Rahul conviction stay
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday hailed the Supreme Court ruling staying the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a 2019 defamation case, terming the judgment as a victory of 'INDIA'.

He said no matter how powerful the darkness is, light always emerges victorious.

The apex court on Friday stayed the conviction of Gandhi in the criminal defamation case filed in Gujarat over his ''Modi surname'' remark.

“'Andhkar chahe bhari ho aur samundar paar ho, sada uajala vijit hua hai, agar satya aadhaar ho (even if the darkness is strong and spread till the other side of the ocean, brightness, symbolizing truth, always triumphs). The country welcomes the decision of the Supreme Court staying the conviction of Shri Rahul Gandhi. Satyamev Jayate! This is the victory of INDIA #RahulGandhi,” tweeted Baghel, a senior Congress leader.

Gujarat BJP MLA and former minister Purnesh Modi had filed the criminal defamation case in a Surat court against Gandhi over his, ''How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?'' remark made during an election rally in Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019.

On March 23, 2023, a Surat metropolitan court convicted and sentenced the former Congress president to two years in jail after holding him guilty for defamation.

In early July, the Gujarat High Court dismissed the plea of Gandhi, who was disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP after being handed two-year jail term, seeking a stay on his conviction.

