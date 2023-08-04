INSTANT VIEW-India's top court suspends Rahul Gandhi's defamation conviction

India's top court on Friday suspended opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a defamation case, enabling him to return to parliament and contest national elections due next year.

"Come what may, my duty remains the same. Protect the idea of India," Gandhi posted on social media after the verdict. Following are some reactions from lawmakers and politicians:

MALLIKARJUN KHARGE, PRESIDENT, CONGRESS "Truth Alone Triumphs! We welcome the verdict by the Hon’ble Supreme Court giving relief to Shri Rahul Gandhi. Justice has been delivered. Democracy has won. The Constitution has been upheld."

PURNESH MODI, BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY STATE LAWMAKER, PETITIONER AGAINST GANDHI "Rahul Gandhi's conviction was stayed in the Supreme Court today. In this legal process, we welcome the verdict. In sessions court our case will continue and our battle will continue."

K.C. VENUGOPAL, MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT, CONGRESS "Justice has prevailed. No force can silence the voice of the people."

MEHBOOBA MUFTI, PRESIDENT, JAMMU AND KASHMIR PEOPLE'S DEMOCRATIC PARTY "I welcome the Supreme Court verdict staying Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a case that had no legs to stand upon. Glad that he will be back in Parliament fighting for the idea of India."

MAMATA BANERJEE, CHAIRPERSON, ALL INDIA TRINAMOOL CONGRESS, WEST BENGAL CHIEF MINISTER "I am happy with the news about the MP-ship of Rahul Gandhi. This will further strengthen the resolve of the INDIA alliance to unitedly fight for our motherland and win. A victory of the judiciary!"

P. CHIDAMBARAM, MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT, CONGRESS "The Supreme Court's order today is a vindication of the argument that we have consistently pressed before every court - from the trial court to the Supreme Court ... We maintain that the case was manufactured with the sole intention of keeping Mr Rahul Gandhi from Parliament."

SUPRIYA SULE, MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT, NATIONALIST CONGRESS PARTY "In the pursuit of truth, the essence of Satyamev Jayate resonates once more. The unwavering voice of truth shall never be subdued. The Hon'ble Supreme Court's decision on Rahul Gandhi Ji’s case is a herald of justice, warmly embraced. A hearty welcome back to Parliament!"

AKHILESH YADAV, PRESIDENT, SAMAJWADI PARTY "The Supreme Court has restored people's faith in the Indian democracy and judiciary by staying Rahul Gandhi’s sentence."

