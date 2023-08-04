BJP warns of protests if K'taka govt doesn't withdraw money given to 'guarantee' schemes from ST/ST funds

Senior BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai on Friday warned the Congress government in Karnataka of state-wide protests on behalf of the SC/ST community, if it does not withdraw the Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan and Tribal Sub-Plan (SCSP-TSP) funds given to the five guarantee schemes.

The former CM said this while participating in the protest organised by the BJP at Freedom Park here, against the state government for allegedly diverting SCP-TSP funds to guarantee schemes.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led government is facing criticism for allocating Rs 11,144 crore of the total Rs 34,294 crore under SCP-TSP grants, for implementing the five guarantees.

Bommai alleged that the Congress, which came to power giving assurances to the people, is now ''playing games with the lives of Dalits''.

Noting that both Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, who had gone to Dalits' houses to give guarantee cards ahead of elections, should have told them that they will use SCP TSP money, he said, ''But, without telling then, now you are using the money of Dalits to arrange the money (for guarantee schemes), this is a betrayal of the Dalits.'' Alleging that the Congress government is leading the state towards bankruptcy in the name of guarantees, he said, ''I said during the budget itself, you (government) have said that you will give Rs 34,000 crores, but you are giving only about Rs 23,000 crores to SCP TSP. You have earmarked about Rs 700 crores of SCP TSP for Shakti scheme. How do you identify who is SC and ST under Shakti Yojana?'' ''Rs 5,500 crores is being given for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, which is for women head of families, how will you find who among them is SC or ST? Almost Rs 11,000 crores diverted from SCP TSP (for guarantee schemes), all of it will not be utilised for the SC/ST community,'' he further added.

Had this money been available, thousands of 'Ganga Kalyana' borewells could have been drilled for Dalits, SC/ST Hostel could have been constructed, thousands of students could be educated, he said, adding that ''You (govt) did injustice to SC/ST people.'' Siddaramaiah on Thursday said that the government will not use SCP-TSP funds for anything else, other than welfare of SC/ST communities.

However, he said, these funds will be used only for SC/ST beneficiaries under guarantee schemes, after taking into account specific numbers of beneficiaries.

