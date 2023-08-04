Socialism kept country poor, PM Modi brought in revolutionary transformation: Tamil Nadu governor Ravi

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Friday said India suffered due to the socialist model of economy adopted after independence, but now the country is experiencing a ''revolutionary transformation'' under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The former IPS officer was delivering convocation address at the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) near here.

''You are graduating at a time which is historic. When the country is at the cusp of comprehensive, revolutionary transformation. The change which we are witnessing today began with the coming of a dynamic and visionary leader, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in 2014,'' Ravi said.

Until the 19th century, India was the leader of the world and the largest economic power while the United States of America and Europe were nowhere in the picture, he said.

India's industries, agriculture and education system were destroyed in 200 years under the British rule, he added.

''When the national leaders began rebuilding this nation, they adopted the path of socialistic growth. Our people thought it is the best model to alleviate poverty. When socialism becomes a driving force, the means of production come under the control of the state. Private industries, private wealth creation are looked down upon with suspicion,'' Ravi said.

''We kept building roads, schools, colleges, hospitals and institutions like IITs and IIMs. We also became a nuclear power and also became a credible country in the domain of space. But, while we were achieving this, our country remained home to the largest number of sick, poor and illiterate citizens. We kept building in a way that did not address our problems,'' he said.

Socialism gave birth to politics of populism and freebies, Ravi said. ''This combination of socialism and populism caught the country in a vicious trap. We began distributing wealth without creating wealth. And what we distributed? poverty,'' he said.

Earlier Indian governments perpetuated the notion floated by former British prime minister Winston Churchill that India is not a country but a geographic expression, he claimed.

''That is the reason why China and Pakistan captured a large part of our territory and we kept looking the other way,'' said Ravi.

Prior to 2014, the Indian governments remained silent on the Chinese Army's tactic of entering Indian territory whenever a Chinese leader was visiting India, he said.

''In the past, whenever a high-level delegation came to India, the Chinese military would move forward and try to capture some territory. And the governments of those times remained busy to see that the event goes off peacefully. Good photos with smiles on their faces. And after the event was over, we gave them a piece of paper called demarche, a protest letter. But, by that time, they (Chinese) grabbed part of the territory,'' he said.

A similar thing happened in September 2014 when Chinese President Xi Jinping was on an India visit. The Chinese army moved into south Ladakh at that time, said Ravi.

''When they moved forward, the question was, should we follow the old pattern? Our PM said no, they must be pushed back. Our military got clear instructions, so they were pushed back. At that time, the Chinese President had said it's a small matter, we will resolve it. But the PM told him it was not a small matter. Visit went sour but we pushed them back. It was a clear message,'' said Ravi.

Under Modi, India is the fastest-growing economy in the world and home to more than one lakh start-ups. This transformation happened because of the unlocking of people's creative powers instead of people remaining dependent on the government for everything, the Tamil Nadu governor said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)