Left Menu

BJP delegation meets Guv, wants SIT probe into "washroom filming case"

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-08-2023 18:35 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 18:07 IST
BJP delegation meets Guv, wants SIT probe into "washroom filming case"
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation of BJP legislators from coastal districts on Friday met Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, and requested him to order the state government to conduct an SIT probe into the ''washroom filming case'' at a paramedical college in Udupi.

Senior BJP leader Kota Shrinivas Poojari, who led the delegation said, ''Unfortunately, the government is conducting an investigation by a DySP (Deputy superintendents) level officer. If there is pressure from the government, a proper investigation by a DySP level officer is impossible. Therefore, we have demanded an SIT probe.'' Speaking to reporters after meeting the Governor, he said, the Home Minister (G Parameshwara) spoke as if this issue was a joke; the Chief Minister (Siddaramaiah) has not taken the case ''seriously''.

''As the government was hesitant on the issue, today we met the Governor, and requested him to direct an SIT probe'', he added.

The issue is regarding the alleged filming of a girl on a mobile phone by other female students in the washroom of a paramedical college in coastal district headquarters town of Udupi.

The issue elicited sharp reactions and protests, as it took a communal turn, with rumours that girls of a particular community had targeted a girl from another community and shared a video of her that they allegedly shot in the restroom.

Poojari said the Governor's attention has been drawn regarding ''deteriorating law and order situation, chaotic atmosphere'', bail given to the girl students who filmed the video, and the possibility of their PFI (Popular Front of India) connections. ''We have requested to issue directions for a SIT probe, for a comprehensive investigation.'' The Governor has assured that he will issue appropriate directions, he added. Reacting to BJP's protest, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, ''Nobody had lodged the complaint-- either parents of the so called victim or the so called victim. The police had registered the case suo-moto (on its own) against the three accused persons, they are out on bail now. The case is entrusted to a DySP level officer, who is investigating it.'' ''Whoever has committed an offence will be punished in accordance with law. We have already taken steps, the investigation is on by a DySP level officer. Let the chargesheet come, let the investigation complete, we will take action,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
4
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023