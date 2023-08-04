World News Roundup: Russian warship damaged in Ukrainian attack on Novorossiysk naval base - sources; Romanian court releases influencer Andrew Tate from house arrest pending trial and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Russian warship damaged in Ukrainian attack on Novorossiysk naval base - sources

A Russian warship was seriously damaged in an overnight Ukrainian naval drone attack on Russia's Black Sea navy base at Novorossiysk, two sources said on Friday, after Russia said it had fended off the attack. The civilian port, which handles 2% of the world's oil supply and also exports grain, temporarily halted all ship movement before resuming normal operations, according to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium which operates an oil terminal there.

Romanian court releases influencer Andrew Tate from house arrest pending trial

A Bucharest court ruled on Friday to release internet personality Andrew Tate from house arrest where he is awaiting trial on charges of human trafficking, placing him under judicial control, a lighter restrictive measure. "We've been completely innocent since the beginning of this and I have to give absolute faith to the Romanian judicial system for finally making the right decision of letting us free," Tate told reporters gathered outside his house on the outskirts of Bucharest. "I'm sure in the end we'll be absolutely exonerated."

Exclusive-Russia doubles 2023 defence spending plan as war costs soar-document

Russia has doubled its 2023 defence spending target to more than $100 billion - a third of all public expenditure - a government document reviewed by Reuters showed, as the costs of the war in Ukraine spiral and place growing strain on Moscow's finances. The figures shed light on Russia's spending on the conflict at a time when sector-specific budget expenditure data is no longer published.

West Africa's ultimatum to Niger coup leaders nears deadline

West African nations were to determine on Friday a potential intervention if Niger's coup is not overturned by the weekend after mediation failed in a crisis rattling global powers. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has taken a hard stance on last week's toppling of President Mohamed Bazoum: the seventh coup in West and Central Africa since 2020.

Ukrainian orphans taste freedom after fleeing Russian occupation

There it was, on a terrace behind a Kyiv cafe. A ping pong table. After nearly a year and a half locked away in hiding under Russian occupation, followed by a daring escape last month, Ilona Pavliuk, 16, could hardly believe it was ok to just stop and play.

Ethiopia declares Amhara state of emergency following militia clashes

Ethiopia's government on Friday declared a state of emergency in its second-largest region, Amhara, following days of clashes between the military and local Fano militiamen. Fighting that broke out earlier this week has quickly become Ethiopia's most serious security crisis since a two-year civil war in neighbouring Tigray region ended last November.

Denmark tightens border control after Koran burnings

Denmark is tightening border controls to boost domestic security and prevent unwanted individuals from entering the country after recent Koran burnings, the government said, following a similar decision by Sweden this week. Authorities fear revenge attacks after anti-Islam activists in Denmark and Sweden burned and damaged several copies of the Muslim holy book in recent months, inciting outrage in the Muslim world and demands that governments ban such acts.

"We ran for our lives": historic floods destroy Beijing couple's home

For years, Gao enjoyed a big apartment in scenic west Beijing and an E-Class Mercedes-Benz. He lost it all this week as a result of the most extreme rainfall to hit the Chinese capital in 140 years. Raging floods, caused by storms that followed Typhoon Doksuri, destroyed his ground-floor apartment and washed his Merc away. His front window is now blocked by tree trunks and his living room filled with debris. The 60-year-old and his wife are in temporary housing.

Exclusive-Trump documents case judge made multiple errors in earlier trial

The judge in former U.S. President Donald Trump's upcoming trial over his handling of classified documents made two key errors in a June trial, one of which violated a fundamental constitutional right of the defendant and could have invalidated the proceedings, according to legal experts and a court transcript. Florida-based U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon closed jury selection for the trial of an Alabama man - accused by federal prosecutors of running a website with images of child sex abuse - to the defendant's family and the general public, a trial transcript obtained by Reuters showed. A defendant's right to a public trial is enshrined in the U.S. Constitution's Sixth Amendment.

Pakistan court pauses Imran Khan's trial over sale of state gifts

A Pakistan high court on Friday temporarily halted former Prime Minister Imran Khan's trial on charges he illegally sold state gifts, his lawyer said, in a case that could end the opposition leader's political career if convicted. A guilty verdict in the case could exclude Khan from national elections that are due to be held by November, legal experts have said.

