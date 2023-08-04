US Domestic News Roundup: Exclusive-About half of US Republicans could spurn Trump if he is convicted -Reuters/Ipsos poll; US job growth remains moderate in July; wage gains still strong and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Exclusive-About half of US Republicans could spurn Trump if he is convicted -Reuters/Ipsos poll

About half of Republicans would not vote for Donald Trump if he were convicted of a felony, a sign of the severe risks his legal problems pose for his 2024 U.S. presidential bid, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll that closed on Thursday. The former president and current front-runner in the Republican nomination contest for the November 2024 presidential election, Trump pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday to federal charges he led a conspiracy to overturn his loss in the 2020 election.

US job growth remains moderate in July; wage gains still strong

The U.S. economy maintained a moderate pace of job growth in July, but solid wage gains and a decline in the unemployment rate pointed to continued tightness in labor market conditions. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 187,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said in its closely watched employment report on Friday. Data for June was revised lower to show 185,000 jobs added instead of the previously reported 209,000.

Florida school shooting to be re-enacted as part of civil lawsuit

One of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history will be re-enacted on Friday at the Florida school where a former student killed 17 people in 2018, as plaintiffs in a lawsuit seek to show a police officer stationed outside intentionally avoided confronting the gunman. Scot Peterson, the school resource officer on duty at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14, 2018, was armed but never went inside the building as the shooting unfolded, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office and surveillance video.

Striking Hollywood writers, studios meet to discuss resuming talks

As the Hollywood writers' strike approaches the 100-day mark, Writers Guild of America (WGA) negotiators will meet on Friday with representatives of the major studios for the first time in three months to discuss whether contract talks can resume. The 11,500 members of the guild walked out May 2, citing an impasse over pay, streaming residuals and other issues such as setting curbs on the use of artificial intelligence. Next Wednesday marks the 100th day of the strike.

Two expelled Democratic lawmakers reclaim seats in Tennessee special election

Two Democratic lawmakers who were expelled from the Tennessee legislature earlier this year after angering the Republican majority with a protest against gun violence won a special election on Thursday to serve out the remainder of their terms. Justin Nelson and Justin Jones both beat Republican challengers to reclaim their seats, the Associated Press reported.

Exclusive-Trump documents case judge made multiple errors in earlier trial

The judge in former U.S. President Donald Trump's upcoming trial over his handling of classified documents made two key errors in a June trial, one of which violated a fundamental constitutional right of the defendant and could have invalidated the proceedings, according to legal experts and a court transcript. Florida-based U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon closed jury selection for the trial of an Alabama man - accused by federal prosecutors of running a website with images of child sex abuse - to the defendant's family and the general public, a trial transcript obtained by Reuters showed. A defendant's right to a public trial is enshrined in the U.S. Constitution's Sixth Amendment.

Trump pleads not guilty of plotting to overturn election loss

Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges he orchestrated a plot to try to overturn his 2020 election loss in what U.S. prosecutors call an unprecedented effort by the then-president to undermine the pillars of American democracy. Special Counsel Jack Smith, who has overseen the federal investigation, looked on from the courtroom's front row as Trump entered his plea before U.S. Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya.

US companies hoarding workers even as economy cools

When storms hammered California's farms last winter, Kevin Kelly knew his small factory outside San Francisco would soon see demand wilt for the plastic bags it churns out for pre-cut salads and other produce. In the past, he would have swiftly chopped 10% of the workers that run his bag-making machines, or about 15 people.

Economic worries could cost Biden some of his 2020 supporters -Reuters/Ipsos

Many Americans who voted for U.S. President Joe Biden in 2020 say they believe the economy has faired poorly under his stewardship and that they might not vote for him in the 2024 election, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll. Biden, a Democrat who in 2020 defeated former Republican President Donald Trump, could be on track for a rematch next year against his old foe, who leads the Republican nomination contest and was due in court Thursday to face a third criminal indictment.

Florida effectively bans advanced psychology course over LGBTQ content - course developer

Florida has told school superintendents that an Advanced Placement psychology course offered to high school students violates a new state law prohibiting instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity, the nonprofit that develops the courses said on Thursday. "The Florida Department of Education has effectively banned AP Psychology in the state," the College Board said in a statement, referring to the guidance.

