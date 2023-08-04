Left Menu

Rajeev Chandrasekhar jabs Cong, DMK with 'jokers' barb

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2023 18:34 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 18:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar took a swipe at the Congress and the DMK after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to advise Karnataka to release his state's share of Cauvery water, saying these ''jokers'' cannot solve their own problems but want voters to think they can solve theirs.

Both the Congress and the DMK are allies, and part of the opposition bloc INDIA.

''Two dynasty parties Congress and DMK of the I.N.D.I.A aka UPA who come together only because they hate PM Narendra Modi and want to protect their dynasty-writing to PM to ask his help to sort their dispute because they can't solve it themselves. These jokers want voters to think they can solve people's problems when they can't solve their own problems,'' Chandrasekhar tweeted.

Stalin on Friday urged Modi to advise Karnataka, where the Congress is in power, to immediately release Cauvery water due to Tamil Nadu according to schedule and clear the 28.8 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft) shortfall.

Stalin, writing to Modi, said the Supreme Court had fixed the share of water to be delivered by Karnataka to Tamil Nadu at Billigundulu, on the inter-state border, according to the monthly schedule.Unfortunately, Karnataka is not honouring the order in letter and spirit and not adhering to the directions of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

In the current 2023-2024 water year, Karnataka has released only 11.6 tmc ft of water, as against 40.4 tmc ft due at Billigundulu from 1 June to 31 July, 2023.

