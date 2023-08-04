Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2023 18:40 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 18:40 IST
Rahul or his representative will have to show LS Secretariat copy of SC order staying conviction
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi or his representative will have to show the Lok Sabha Secretariat a copy of the Supreme Court order staying his conviction to set the ball rolling for revocation of his disqualification as a lawmaker.

Former Lok Sabha Secretary General P D T Achari said that once the secretariat gets the order, it would initiate the process to issue a notification revoking his disqualification.

After being convicted and sentenced to two years in jail by a Gujarat court in a defamation case, Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member on March 23. He represented Wayanad (Kerala) in the Lower House of Parliament.

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed his conviction in the 2019 defamation case over his Modi surname remark.

A three-judge bench of Justices B R Gavai, P S Narasimha and Sanjay Kumar said no reason was given by the trial court judge while convicting Gandhi except that he was admonished by the apex court in a contempt case.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla afer the Supreme Court relief to urge him to restore Gandhi's membership at the earliest.

