Victory of truth and justice, say Gujarat Congress leaders on SC staying Rahul's conviction in 2019 defamation case

Gujarat Congress leaders on Friday hailed the Supreme Court order staying the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in a 2019 defamation case, calling it the victory of truth and justice.

Party leaders and workers gathered outside state party headquarter 'Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan' in Paldi area here and celebrated the ''victory'' by bursting firecrackers and raising slogans. Similar celebrations were held in Vadodara, Jamnagar and other cities as well.

In Ahmedabad, senior leaders like Gujarat Congress president Siddharth Patel and senior MLA Shailesh Parmar joined the celebrations while holding Rahul Gandhi's posters.

''A totally unnecessary controversy was created due to only one sentence uttered by Rahul Gandhi. An attempt was made to stop Gandhi from raising the people's voice in Parliament. But, eventually, truth prevailed. This is the victory of truth and justice,'' said Patel.

Parmar said the SC remained by the side of ''truth'' and now Gandhi will be able to raise the voice of the downtrodden in Parliament.

In a tweet, Gujarat Congress President and Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil said truth can be rattled but not defeated.

''India is happy due to the justice given by the Supreme Court to Rahul Gandhi. At 5:00 pm, every Gujarati who believes in democracy will celebrate this moment,'' Gohil tweeted.

Meanwhile, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party said it was confident the Supreme Court will uphold the conviction as well as sentence when the hearing begins.

''Rahul Gandhi had insulted 13 crore people from the OBC community. We are confident the SC will uphold the lower court judgement whenever the case comes up for hearing. We were having faith in judiciary back then and we are having faith in it today as well,'' Gujarat BJP spokesperson Rutvij Patel said. Gujarat BJP MLA and former minister Purnesh Modi had filed the criminal defamation case in a Surat court against Gandhi over his, ''How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?'' remark made during an election rally in Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019.

On March 23, 2023, a Surat metropolitan court convicted and sentenced the former Congress president to two years in jail after holding him guilty for defamation.

In early July, the Gujarat High Court dismissed the plea of Gandhi, who was disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP after being handed two-year jail term, seeking a stay on his conviction.

