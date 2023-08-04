Left Menu

Vice-President Dhankhar calls for countering 'anti-India narratives'

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday called for neutralizing anti-India narratives, which he said, are taking place at a time when the countrys global standing is at an all-time high.Addressing an audience that largely comprised university students and teachers, he said India is the mother of democracy and no other country in the world has as constitutionally constructed representative system of governance as Bharat.Dhankhar said in a democracy no is above law and everyone has to be subservient to it, but when law takes its own course and people take to streets, can that be overlooked

Dhankhar said in a democracy no is above law and everyone has to be subservient to it, ''but when law takes its own course and people take to streets, can that be overlooked''? The Vice-President was speaking at a function organised as part of centenary celebrations of the Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University.

Expressing concern over ''anti-India narratives, Dhankhar said, ''Can we allow anyone to, without any basis, tarnish, demean and insult our constitutional institutions? This at a time when the entire world is talking about India, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said Bharat is a favourite destination for investments and land of opportunities. But, some of us want to muddy that pudding. Some of us want to give the other point of view.'' He said time has come for individuals to neutralize ''anti-India narratives'' which is happening at a juncture when the country enjoys the kind of global prestige and reputation that was not seen before.

''Never ever in the history before an Indian Prime Minister has commanded so much respect as Shri Narendra Modi now,'' said the Vice-President.

Hailing India as the oldest democracy in the world, he said, ''Our Constitution provides democracy at village level, panchayat level and at zilla level. Democratic values blossom and flourish in our country.'' Dhankhar advised students to have an open mind while dealing with people who disagree with their viewpoints.

The Vice-President, who is also chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, said it is the responsibility of every Member of Parliament to engage in discussion.

''Representatives from across the country, who also represent every section of the society, come to Parliament. It is their responsibility to engage in debate, dialogue, discussion and avoid disruption of proceedings,'' he said.

India is known for its culture of civilized dissent, debate and discourse, noted Dhankhar, and added ''We have grace even in dissent. Civility and order are essential conditions for healthy functioning of a democracy.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

