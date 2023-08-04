Left Menu

SC has delivered justice to Rahul Gandhi: Assam LoP

He was exposing in Parliament how the government was working for a select few and not for the masses, Saikia claimed.The court has delivered justice.

04-08-2023
  • Country:
  • India

Welcoming the Supreme Court judgement staying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a 2019 defamation case, leader of opposition in Assam Debabrata Saikia on Friday said justice was delivered.

He said Gandhi will again be able to raise people's problems in Lok Sabha with the SC's direction clearing the road for his return to Parliament.

''We had maintained from the very beginning that it was a conspiracy of the BJP to disqualify Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha. He was exposing in Parliament how the government was working for a select few and not for the masses,'' Saikia claimed.

''The court has delivered justice. It has paved the way for Rahul's return to Parliament. We are happy and confident that he will continue to be the voice of the people,'' the Congress leader added.

In a big relief to Gandhi, the apex court stayed his conviction in the 2019 defamation case over his Modi surname remark, paving the way for restoring his Lok Sabha membership.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

