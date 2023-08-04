Oppn bloc INDIA hails SC relief to Rahul Gandhi, says it strengthens alliance's resolve to defeat BJP

Top leaders of opposition bloc INDIA on Friday hailed the Supreme Court order staying the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case and asserted that the decision reinforced people's trust in the Indian judiciary and democracy and it will further strengthen the resolve of the alliance to unitedly fight and win against the BJP.

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed Gandhi's conviction in the 2019 defamation case over his Modi surname remark, paving the way for revival of his Lok Sabha membership.

A three-judge bench of Justices B R Gavai, P S Narasimha and Sanjay Kumar said no reason was given by the trial court judge while convicting Gandhi except that he was admonished by the apex court in a contempt case.

Applauding the stay by the apex court, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said it was a victory of the judiciary.

''I am happy with the news about the MP-ship of @RahulGandhi. This will further strengthen the resolve of the INDIA alliance to unitedly fight for our motherland and win. A victory of the judiciary!'' Banerjee tweeted.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav expressed his delight through a tweet, in Hindi, ending with the Sanskrit saying: ''Satyamev Jayate (Truth alone triumphs)'' and the hashtag ''INDIA'', denoting the recently formed coalition of parties opposed to the BJP.

''Honourable Supreme Court's judgement on Rahul Gandhi ji is commendable. But for this shock, the BJP's network thriving on slander would have continued with the conspiracy to eject many other opposition leaders from the legislature,'' Yadav tweeted.

Banerjee, along with several chief ministers of the INDIA bloc, welcomed the decision stating that it ''reinforced the trust in democracy''.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal welcomed the SC stay in the case and said it reinforced trust in the Indian democracy.

''I welcome Hon'ble Supreme Court's intervention in an unjust defamation case against Rahul Gandhi ji. It reinforces people's trust in Indian democracy and the judicial system. Congratulations to him and to the people of Wayanad,'' the AAP national convener said in a tweet.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin hailed the Supreme Court verdict saying it affirmed belief in the judiciary. ''Justice prevails! #Wayanad retains #RahulGndhi!'' he said in a tweet.

''Welcome the Hon'ble #SupremeCourt's decision staying the conviction of dear brother Thiru@RahulGandhi in the criminal defamation case,'' the Chief Minister said.

''This decision re-affirms our belief in the strength of our judiciary and the importance of safeguarding democratic values,'' he said.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said that by staying the sentence, the SC has boosted people's faith in the Indian democracy and judiciary.

''The arrogant flag of BJP's negative politics should bite the dust,'' he said in a tweet.

Back in Wayanad, Congress workers welcomed the Supreme Court verdict staying the conviction of Rahul Gandhi and expressed hope that the Lok Sabha secretariat would soon reinstate Rahul Gandhi as their MP.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah congratulated the people of Rahul Gandhi's constituency.

''Congratulations to the people of Wayanad upon having their representation in the Lok Sabha restored. #RahulGandhi #SupremeCourtofIndia,'' he said.

Another former chief minister and PDP president, Mehbooba Mufti, said she was glad that Gandhi will be back in the Parliament fighting for the ''idea of India.'' ''I welcome the SC verdict staying @RahulGandhi's conviction in a case that had no legs to stand upon. Glad that he will be back in Parliament fighting for the idea of India,'' Mufti said in a tweet.

The CPI termed the stay on the defamation case ''victory of truth against forces of deceit.'' ''Supreme Court's stay in the defamation case against @RahulGandhi & restoration of his status as MP is victory of truth against forces of deceit. The speed of his disqualification was indicative of attempts to intimidate opposition. However, truth cannot be suppressed for long,'' CPI general secretary D Raja said in a tweet.

Congress leaders from Punjab and Haryana called the SC judgment strong vindication of truth.

While senior Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa said truth always triumphs in the end, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda described the apex court ruling as victory of truth and justice.

In a tweet, Bajwa, who is Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, said, ''Truth always triumphs in the end. Justice has prevailed. I welcome the decision of the Hon'ble Supreme Court in staying the conviction of Sh. @RahulGandhi ji.

''He will now be able to voice issues for the millions of Indians who believe in and cherish democracy,'' Bajwa said.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, in a tweet, said, ''Welcome Hon'ble Supreme Court's decision of Staying @RahulGandhi Ji's conviction & restoring his status as MP''.

The Congress leader described it as a ''victory of love over hate''.

Senior Congress leader Kumari Selja, in a tweet in Hindi, said, ''This is not just the victory of Rahul ji, it is the victory of every countryman who has chosen love instead of hatred''.

Senior Haryana Congress leader Kiran Choudhary said truth can never be defeated, as she hailed the apex court ruling.

''The voice of the country will again echo in the House (parliament),'' Choudhary said in a tweet in Hindi.

After being convicted and sentenced to two years in jail by a Gujarat court in the defamation case, Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member on March 23. He represented Wayanad (Kerala) in the Lower House of Parliament.

While staying his conviction in the 2019 defamation case, the three-judge Supreme Court said no reason was given by the trial court judge while convicting Gandhi except that he was admonished by the apex court in a contempt case.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla after the Supreme Court relief to urge him to restore Gandhi's membership at the earliest.

Meanwhile, a BJP sympathiser quipped on microblogging site Twitter, recently rebranded as X, that with Gandhi again in the fray, the fight for the PM face in the opposition bloc is bound to get tougher.

In Amethi, Congress workers celebrated the stay on former MP Gandhi's conviction and distributed sweets at the party office.

Congress' Amethi unit president Pradeep Singhal said ''BJP's conspiracy has failed today, hatred has been defeated and love has won''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)