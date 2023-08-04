“Rahul Gandhi may have survived this one but for how long": Amit Malviya takes a swipe at Congress leader

After the Supreme Court stayed Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the ‘Modi surname’ defamation case, BJP National Information and Technology Department in-charge Amit Malviya took a swipe at the Congress leader and said "Bakre ki amma kab tak khair manayegi." The Hindi metaphor translates to the apocalypse cannot be avoided. What is meant to be, will be. Malviya said, "Rahul Gandhi may have survived this one but for how long?"

Malviya reminded Rahul Gandhi saying that on an earlier occasion, the Supreme Court had pulled him up for wrongly attributing an observation to the top court. "On an earlier occasion, no less than the Supreme Court had pulled him up for attributing, wrongly to them, an observation, they had not made."

The BJP IT cell head also reminded Rahul Gandhi that there are several other criminal defamation cases pending including that of disrespecting Savarkar and the National Herald scam as well. "Besides, there are several other criminal defamation cases pending against Rahul Gandhi, including the high profile case of mudslinging the venerable Veer Savarkar, filed by the freedom fighter’s family. Rahul Gandhi is also an accused, along with his mother Sonia Gandhi, in the National Herald scam, and currently out on bail," Malviya said in the tweet.

Reminding Rahul Gandhi that he is walking on "thin ice" and that many leaders like Lalu Prasad and J Jayalalitha had faced disqualification, Malviya said, "Conviction in any of these can lead to his disqualification, again. Let’s not forget that veteran leaders like Lalu Prasad, and J Jayalalitha among others have faced disqualification, following convictions. Rahul Gandhi is on thin ice here. But for now, the Parliament can do with some levity." The Supreme Court, in an interim order, on Friday stayed the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in the criminal defamation case over the 'Modi surname' remark.

After his conviction in the case, Gandhi was declared disqualified as MP from Kerala’s Wayanad on March 24 following notification of the Lok Sabha Secretariat. The apex court, while granting relief to Gandhi, said the ramifications of the trial court’s order are wide. Not only was Gandhi’s right to continue in public life affected but also that of the electorate who elected him, the bench said. Congress leader was sentenced to two years in jail on March 23 under sections 499 and 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in a case filed by Purnesh Modi.

At a rally in Karnataka's Kolar in April 2019, Rahul Gandhi, in a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, "How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?" (ANI)

