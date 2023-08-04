CRPF always alert for any event in Kashmir: IG

The CRPF on Friday said the force always remains alert for any event in the Kashmir Valley to ensure the safety and security of the people.

''The CRPF is never underprepared for any event and we are ready for every event like August 15 (Independence Day), January 26 (Republic Day), Muharram, or Eid, and we are alert for every duty," IG CRPF, Srinagar Sector, Ajay Yadav told reporters on the sidelines of a sporting event here.

The CRPF had organised a hockey tournament at Polo View ground here in which 22 valley-based CRPF battalions participated.

