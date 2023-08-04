Left Menu

Indian Navy hosts PM of Papua New Guinea on board INS Kolkata and INS Sahyadri

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2023 20:14 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 20:14 IST
Indian Navy hosts PM of Papua New Guinea on board INS Kolkata and INS Sahyadri
Indian Navy's frontline warships INS Sahyadri and INS Kolkata received Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape during their port call to Port Moresby, the capital of the island nation.

Marape, accompanied by his cabinet colleagues and senior government officials, was jointly hosted onboard by the Indian Navy and the High Commissioner of India Inbasekar Sudaramurthi, officials said.

''In his address, Prime Minister Marape welcomed the Indian Naval Ships to Papua New Guinea (PNG). He also thanked (PM) Narendra Modi for visiting PNG in May and highlighted his stellar efforts in strengthening India-PNG ties,'' the Navy said.

Speaking on the need for greater defence cooperation, Marape called for more visits by Indian Naval ships saying that would help build people-to-people connect.

''A captivating cultural show and a delightful selection of Indian cuisine formed part of the reception, which was also attended by the members of the Indian High Commission and the Indian diaspora,'' the Navy said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

